Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of IYH stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.72. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,375. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.20 and a fifty-two week high of $263.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $244.87.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

