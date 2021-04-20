Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,434 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.