Sterling Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

