Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. 47,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

