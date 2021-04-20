Lantz Financial LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. 1,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

