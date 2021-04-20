Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

