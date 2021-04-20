REVV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.52 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. REVV has a total market cap of $72.27 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00066879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00089190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.95 or 0.00645740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

