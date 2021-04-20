bAlpha Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $715.39 or 0.01276308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $9.36 million and $1.01 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00066879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00089190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.95 or 0.00645740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,088 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.