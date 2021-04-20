Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 935.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

NXTG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $75.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.