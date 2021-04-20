Brightworth Buys Shares of 1,884 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brightworth bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,472,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,981. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

