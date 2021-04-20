Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 69 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 79.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,886,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

