Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.