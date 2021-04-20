Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 1.48% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $57,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

