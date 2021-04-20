86,394 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.