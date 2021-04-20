-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). NOW reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 3,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,331. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

