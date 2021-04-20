Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 12,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,713,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.