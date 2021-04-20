Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 22,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,257,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. Its products include Canalevia, Equilevia, and Neonorm. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

