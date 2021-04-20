LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 726,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LifeVantage by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 45.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LFVN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,013. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. LifeVantage has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.