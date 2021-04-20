LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 726,500 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LifeVantage by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 45.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LFVN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,013. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. LifeVantage has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.09.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
