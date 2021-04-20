Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Down 19.4% in March

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 455,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.59. 153,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,195. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $313,599.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,556 shares of company stock valued at $534,616. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.