Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.74.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $814.23 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $742.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

