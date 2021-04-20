CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $92,893,764. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $251.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.51 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.