Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

