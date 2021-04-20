Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $305,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.