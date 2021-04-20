Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.75-6.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-6.85 EPS.

NYSE DOV opened at $140.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

