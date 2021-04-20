Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 553 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £226.73 ($296.22).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 374 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

On Friday, February 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 657 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £223.38 ($291.85).

Shares of Centaur Media stock traded up GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 39.81 ($0.52). 4,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Centaur Media Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The firm has a market cap of £58.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

