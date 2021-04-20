Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $13,270,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Atlas by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 201,953 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,780. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

