Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

