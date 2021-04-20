Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up 1.7% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 1.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,991,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,846,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,897,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 158,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 67,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000.

Shares of PHDG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. 931,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

