Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Affirm (AFRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently:

4/20/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

4/12/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,927. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61.

Get Affirm Holdings Inc alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.