Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 230.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

