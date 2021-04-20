Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $961,000 Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 167,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

