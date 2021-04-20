CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.