Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79.

