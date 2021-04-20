Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $344.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $354.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

