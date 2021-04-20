Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

