KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

