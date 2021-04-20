Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 6,765 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after acquiring an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $77.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

