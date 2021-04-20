Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.