Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 137,921 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 381.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,921 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 109.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,636,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,006,000 after acquiring an additional 313,982 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 580,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $686,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.