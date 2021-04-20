Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock valued at $428,312,941 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

