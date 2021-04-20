Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $863.32 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00005933 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $863.32 million and $62.30 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00277423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.00653762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.74 or 0.99869558 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.89 or 0.00889868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUNDIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.