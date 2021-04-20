Namecoin Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00004222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $35.02 million and $17,899.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,288.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $954.95 or 0.01696530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.69 or 0.00535977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001764 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

