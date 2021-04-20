Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

