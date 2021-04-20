$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,612 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $46,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after buying an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,371,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.