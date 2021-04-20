Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83,260 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 173,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,846. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $46.98 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

