Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.