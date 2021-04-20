Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

