Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

