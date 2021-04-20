New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,350 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

