Surevest LLC Grows Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 430,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 629,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.17. 449,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,927. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

